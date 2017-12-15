Pro-Kannada group protests against Sunny Leone

[India], December 15 (ANI): The members of pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KARAVE) staged a demonstration, protesting against actor Sunny Leone taking part in a party event

Sunny is expected to participate in a New Year party event at Manyatha Tech Park on December 31 night.

The protesters are urging her not to participate in the scheduled event. They have threatened that if she attended the event, then the party workers would commit suicide.

Jayadev Prasad, Secretary of KARAVE said: "We don't have any objections, if she (Sunny) attends the programme with a saree as per Indian culture. If she attends the event, with a half dress or in any other ways we will commit suicide at the event."

"We have already purchased 70 tickets for the event. If she dances half-naked, we will protest more and then commit suicide to save our culture," added Prasad. There have been similar protests against Sunny Leone, owing to her past as a former adult star, prior to joining Bollywood. (ANI)