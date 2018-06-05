Pro-Kannada outfits urge Kumaraswamy to defer 'Kaala' release

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Various pro-Kannada organisations on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and urged him to allow Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' movie to release in the state despite the Karnataka High Court's order.

In reply, Kumaraswamy said that the Cauvery issue was a sensitive and an emotionally attached issue as far as the river was concerned. He said that the people of Karnataka and pro-Kannada organisations are emotionally attached to it.

The Karnataka Chief Minister recalled that when the popular Kannada movie 'Nagarahavu' was released in 2016 in Tamil Nadu in Tamil language, the people there did not allow the movie to be released over the Cauvery issue.

Kumaraswamy questioned the necessity of releasing Kaala movie in such a situation. "Is it necessary to release Rajinikanth's Kaala movie in Karnataka? As a Chief Minister, I will follow and obey the orders of High Court and Supreme Court but when it comes to any emotionally attached issue, as a Kannadiga, I will stand favour of the organisations and all Kannadigas. That's why personally I feel it's not necessary to release Kaala in Karnataka," he told ANI. Karnataka Films Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President Sara Govindu and pro-Kannada activist, Praveen Shetty said they were following the same route when Tamil Nadu did not allow the release of Nagarahavu. They informed the media that they had already told them (the Kaala producers) that they will not allow them to release the movie in Karnataka, despite the High Court order. They even threatened to go on a dharna (sit-in) in all theatres in Bengaluru even if they tried to release the movie in the state. Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to intervene in the ongoing 'Kaala' movie ban row. It asked the lawyers representing the Rajinikanth starrer to provide all details of theatres screening the movie to the state so that necessary security arrangements can be made. Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the newly sworn-in Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water to the state as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict. On Monday, Rajinikanth said he was positive that his film would not face any issues in Karnataka. "I don't think Kaala will face any issues in Karnataka. Not just Tamil people in Karnataka, but people who speak other languages also wish to watch the movie. I believe Karnataka government will provide adequate protection to theatres and audience," Rajnikanth told media. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajnikanth's son-in-law, Dhanush, the movie is slated to release on June 7. (ANI)