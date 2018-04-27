Pro-Pak Kashmiri hackers arrested in Punjab

[India], Apr 27 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two Pro-Pakistan Kashmiri hackers from Punjab.

The team also recovered laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, internet dongles and memory devices from their possession.

One of the hackers identified as Shahid Malla is a second year student of B.Tech, from Baramulla while the other Adil Hussain Teli is a final year student of Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA), from Anantnag.

Both were living in rented accommodations in Punjab's Rajpura, and were part of a hacking group called Team Hackers Third Eye. They have hacked more than 500 Indian websites as of now.

They were also involved in educating and assisting Kashmiri youth to bypass government imposed social media ban, by use of virtual private network last year. Moreover, they were in touch with several Pakistan-based anti-India hackers. (ANI)