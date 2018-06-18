Probe ordered after BJP MLA shot at in UP

[India], June 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a complaint and initiated a probe to nab the accused after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nandkishore Gurjar was attacked by miscreants in Sahibabad.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Vaibhav Krishna said, "A complaint has been filed. Some shots were fired on the vehicle of the MLA. His private gunner also retaliated. The investigation is underway."

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm yesterday near Hindon bridge in Farukhnagar.

According to reports, four bike-borne assailants approached near MLA's vehicle and opened fire at him. The MLA was on his way to his native village. (ANI)