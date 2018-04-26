Probe ordered into Kushinagar accident: Piyush Goyal

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that a probe has been ordered into the bus-train collision accident that claimed 13 lives in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

"I have been told the bus driver was driving with the headphones on and he did not listen when people tried to stop him at the unmanned level crossing. I have ordered a probe, only then will everything be clear."

Goyal also assured that his Ministry would do everything to close all the remaining unmanned level crossings in the country.

"I spoke to the officials in the morning also, and now I am going to Rail Bhawan to take some final decisions," he added. Offering condolences to the families of the victims, Goyal said, "I pray to God that the children rest in peace and the families have the strength to bear the loss. May the injured recover soon." The accident took place after the school bus of Divine Public School, which was ferrying 20 school children collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing. Following the incident, police detained the principal of Divine Public School, on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of deceased. (ANI)