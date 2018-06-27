Probe ordered into Sukhoi Su-30MKI crash

[India], June 27 (ANI): An investigation was ordered into Wednesday's Sukhoi Su-30MKI crash near Maharashtra's Nashik city, according to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Earlier in the day, the IAF jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI crashed in area of Ozar Airport at around 11 am.

Both the pilots have ejected safely.

The fighter jet was being piloted by Wg Cdr Prashant Nair accompanied by Sqn Ldr L Biswal (Flight test engineer).

The fighter jet, a production aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was being tested before delivery. (ANI)