Probing Burari death case from all possible angles: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, said Delhi Police on Sunday in regard to the Burari death case.

11 bodies, including seven women and four men, have been recovered from a house here earlier today.

According to Rajesh Khurana, Joint CP Central Range, Delhi Police, "Bodies of seven women and four men, including three teenagers have been found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything."

As per sources, all were from the same family.

Sources further said that 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one was found lying on the floor. No suicide note has been recovered yet. More details are awaited. (ANI)