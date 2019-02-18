Proceeds from Gujarat mass wedding to be donated to kin of Pulwama bravehearts 

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Gifts and money collected from the mass wedding organised in Surat will be donated to the kin of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the organisers said.

In a bid to extend support to the families of the bravehearts, members of Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj (SPSS) organised a mass wedding on Sunday where 262 couples tied the knot.

More than Rs 50 lakh was collected at the event, which, the organisers said, would be sent to the families of the slain CRPF personnel.

Thousands gathered at PP Savani School ground, the venue of the mass marriage in Abrama area, and observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the bravehearts ahead of the marriage ceremony. A shocking incident came to light from elsewhere in Surat, where people were captured showering money on a female artist who was singing Gujarati Lokdayro (Bhajan) at an event organised in memory of the slain CRPFjawans. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)