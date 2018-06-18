Process of removing chemical leakage at Sterlite plant begins

The process of removing leakage in the sulfuric acid warehouse at the Sterlite Copper Smelter plant storage unit in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi has begun.

Thoothukudi District Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday informed the media that all the necessary security protocols are being followed to ensure safety of the locals.

"The process of removing leakage in the sulfuric acid warehouse at the Sterlite plant has begun. All necessary security protocols are being followed," Nanduri said.

Last month, the people of Thoothukudi protested against Sterlite industries, demanding a ban on the plant alleging that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment.

The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left at least 102 injured.

