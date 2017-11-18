Process will start after announcing president election date: Cong on CWC meeting

[India], Nov 18 (ANI): Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Saturday asserted that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will approve the schedule for nomination, after which the process to select the party president will start.

"The schedule for the elections will be approved and according to that, the process will start. The date for which will be announced on Monday," Janardan Dwivedi told ANI.

Explaining the process for the elections, Dwivedi said the CWC approves schedule for the elections, "The Congress Working Committee approves the schedule for the Congress President Elections separately."

On asking what date will Rahul Gandhi be "crowned" as the party president, Dwivedi asserted that using this word would be "wrong" at the moment. "The date for Congress president elections will be announced, when the nominations will be filed, when the scrutiny will happen and when the date for taking back the names will happen," the Congress leader said. On speculations that Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate for the post of president, he added that if somehow there is only one name that will be filed for the nomination, then the date will be announced the same day as the name withdrawal. "And if there is no name then he (Rahul Gandhi) will become the party president," said Dwivedi. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Monday at 10.30 am to discuss the schedule of the party president election. Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress president has been expected for a while now. Several Congress leaders have directly or indirectly indicated that Rahul would soon take over the party. Earlier on October 13, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also hinted that Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party chief 'will be done soon'. (ANI)