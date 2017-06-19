Prodeb introduces advanced Belgian Technology Micro-Brewery equipment in India

[India], June 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): Chennai-based Prodeb Brewery, one of the largest and most advanced microbrewery equipment manufacturers in India, has launched in the states of Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal the state-of-the-art Micro Brewery Equipment developed on advanced Belgian Technology, suitable for producing hand-crafted beers of superior and authentic taste.

Built to perfection in line with the needs and nuances of classic beer making, Prodeb's breweries feature specially designed lautering vessel that supports in achieving nearly 96 percent extraction - the highest possible extraction in brewing. The lauter tank of advanced design includes provisions of steam jacket in the vessel. Prodeb's equipment is designed with a free board of above 40 percent which guarantees right volume of wort production in the brew house. The advanced multi-step mash system is truly one of its kinds and is a main reason for producing great tasting beer.

The quality, aesthetics and technology of Prodeb's microbrewery equipments meet European standards yet the price is very much Indian and ranging from Rs. 40 lakhs to Rs. four crores. The system integrates branded gear box motors and refrigeration compressors for increased reliability as well as functionality. A wide option of up to 500 long lasting-finishes and suiting the interiors of the microbrewery offer unparalleled choice in aesthetics. Titanium finishes in copper, gold, oxidized black and even wood are a few worth mentioning. As a responsible equipment manufacturer, Prodeb extends its support with experienced International Brew Masters, to maximize the efficiency and cost-effective solutions. The brewers are rotated in a minimum of 3 projects to ensure that even a small brewery avail the expertise of a great brewer. Prodeb's Flagship Company Canadian Crystalline Water Limited specializes in water treatment. This expertise enables Prodeb to mock the classic styles of beer available abroad, simply by recreating the source water there, which makes for authentic beer. (ANI-NewsVoir)