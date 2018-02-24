'Produce more children', BJP MLA tells Hindus

[India] Feb 24 (ANI): Raking up a controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini has said that Hindus should not stop producing children until a law for population control comes into existence.

Ironically, Saini, who represents Khatauli constituency in Muzaffarnagar district was addressing a population control campaign program.

"Until a law on population control comes into existence, I have told my wife to keep producing children, even though she told me that two were enough," he said.

He further said that Hindus have accepted the two-child policy, but others have not. "The law should be equal for everyone. When we had two children, my wife said we did not need a third one, but I said we should have four to five," he added. Saini is unfamous for making controversial statements. Earlier in January, he had said "Hindustan is for Hindus" while asking Muslims to go to Pakistan. (ANI)