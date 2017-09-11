Professor Kancha Ilaiah's book on Arya Vysyas stirs row, community members demand ban

Hyderabad: Prominent Dalit thinker and author Professor Kancha Ilaiah’s latest book ‘Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu’ (Vysyas are social smugglers) has stirred a row with Vysya associations complaining that the title and some contents of the book are derogatory and offensive to the community.



The community is demanding the book be withdrawn immediately. J Venkateshwar, president of Andhra Pradesh Arya Vysya Mahasabha, said they are lodging a police complaint against Dr Ilaiah. The book claims that, historically, Arya Vysyas used to eat non-vegetarian food and were agriculturalists and used to rear cattle and turned vegetarian much later.

In the book, Prof Ilaiah explains why other communities dislike the Vysyas - a trading community - as it sees them as a community engaged only in trading and business. He advises them to join the Indian Army to fight for the nation.

Professor Kancha Ilaiah says the book is a translation of a chapter from his book published in English titled ‘Post Hindu India’. “The book was originally published in 2009 and now a publisher has got it translated into Telugu and published a research based chapter about Vysyas as a booklet. It is a research book on several communities, including Brahmins, Kapus, Golla Kurma, Chakali, Mala and Madiga.” He said the book is written from a business and historical perspective. “The word ‘smuggling’ (used in the title) is not used in the sense of goods smuggling. I haven’t used any derogatory word. Social Smuggling as a phrase is an economic process of exploitation, where it means earning in business and not investing back into society. Historically, in business, there is always deception in economic terms. The book speaks about how they should also accommodate dalits in jobs,” the author explains. Professor Ilaiah has received threatening and abusive calls. “I have got abusive SMSs on my phone. Instead of threatening why don’t they write a counter book. I have not personally abused any individual or any community,” the professor said firmly.