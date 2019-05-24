Protect secular, democratic India, CPM urges people

[India], May 23 (ANI): After suffering the rout in Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Thursday passed a resolution, urging the people to safeguard the secular and democratic republic India.

"The politburo has appealed to the people to safeguard the secular democratic, constitutional republic of India and come forward to protect the people's rights," said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury while briefing media persons.

CPM has suffered a severe setback in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls with leading in just one seat of Alappuzha in Kerala as per the latest counting trends available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

When asked to comment on the party's dismal performance, Yechury said: "The politburo will again meet on May 26-27 and do a proper analysis of the final results. Till now we have only got early trends and not the final results." When asked who will take the responsibility for the party's defeat in its stronghold of West Bengal and Kerala, Yechury said: "As the general secretary of the party, the responsibility will be owned by me. On June 7, 8 and 9, the Central Committee will meet and analyse all these questions." (ANI)