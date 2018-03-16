Protest in Araria after pro-Pak, anti-India slogans

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Locals in Araria district of Bihar on Thursday demonstrated against chanting of pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans in the region.

The locals took out a rally demanding action against three men after a video surfaced on the internet showing them raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans in Araria, police said.

An FIR has been registered and the police have been searching for the absconding men.

Araria witnessed polling on March 11 as bypolls were necessitated in the parliamentary constituency following Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammed Taslimuddin's death last year.

His son Sarfaraz Alam on Wednesday won the by-election. According to media reports, it is the newly elected representative's supporters who chanted anti-India slogans.(ANI)