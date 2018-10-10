Protest in Thiruvananthapuram against SC's Sabarimala verdict

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): A protest march was held here against the Supreme Court's ruling on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. The march was led by Nair Service Society (NSS).

Many Lord Ayyappa devotees took out the march from the state secretariat to Palayam.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Union Muslim League took out a rally in Changanassery in support of the top court's verdict.

On September 28, the apex court allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple saying that "no physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality".

The verdict has received mixed reactions from people across the nation. While many including the Kerala state government welcomed the decision, a large number of devotees held protests, demanding to retain the age-old tradition. Sabarimala temple, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site had earlier barred women of menstruating ages to enter the temple premises. (ANI)