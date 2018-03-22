Protest outside Ahlcon school over student's suicide, kin demand CBI probe

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): The family of 15-year-old student of Mayur Vihar-Phase-I's Ahlcon Public School on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into their daughter's death.

The teenage girl, who reportedly failed in her Class 9 examinations, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Noida on Tuesday. The deceased's father alleged that the girl had earlier accused her teacher of sexually harassing her.

The family member of the girl along with some people also staged a protest outside the school and blocked NH-24.

"No arrests have been made yet. Do they think my daughter lied about harassment by teachers? Is the Police under pressure or did they take bribes? I want justice and a CBI probe," said father of the deceased. The girl had earlier allegedly told his father that her SST teacher touched her inappropriately. "She told me her SST teachers touched her inappropriately. I said since I am also a teacher I can say they cannot do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I am scared of them, no matter how well I write they will fail me. Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her," the father said. A case has been registered under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and an investigation has been launched into the incident. (ANI)