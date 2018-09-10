Protest turns violent in Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called for bharat bandh against the rising fuel prices from Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday. This seems to be the first kind of protest by the opposition in many months.

The main demands made by the opposition are that there should be a reduction in the rising fuel prices as well as the fall in the value of the rupee.

So far, about 21 parties, including SP, BSP, DMK TMC, and RJD have pledged their support. Trade associations and transportation unions have also taken part in the protest from different states. Leaders from the opposition are expected to stage a dharna at Rajghat today.

Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to #BharatBandh that has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/tFTmCOrXqe — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018 Though shutdown has been peaceful so far, now, incidents of violence have been reported from Mumbai, Pune, Bharuch and Patna. It is reported that MNS workers have vandalized buses in Pune, protesters in Patna and Gujarat's Bharuch district burnt tyres on roads. Jan Adhikar Party workers vandalise vehicles during #BharatBandh protest in Patna against fuel price hike. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3SX1WRiPps — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018 #BharatBandh: MNS workers in Mumbai forcefully shut down shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka, Parel pic.twitter.com/foAit9JGH7 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018