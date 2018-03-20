Protesters must be aware of other's rights as well: NCW Chief

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief, Rekha Sharma, on Tuesday bemoaned the alleged inertness displayed by protesting Jawahar Lal Nehru (JNU) students, as a Facebook post by a user accused them of blocking the way to hospitals, while a child profusely bled in his mother's arms.

"Unfortunate. We see young educated women protesting for rights, they should also be aware of other's rights. Patient has right to reach hospital as soon as possible. If complaint comes, we will take cognizance," said Sharma.

In the Facebook post, a person named Nikita Sara alleged that she tried reasoning with the protesters, telling them they were blocking the only road to three major hospitals, while the students replied by saying, "That's not our problem, we are protesting against sexual harassment." The incident reportedly occurred on Nelson Mandela Road in Vasant Kunj in South Delhi. Earlier today, All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) also staged protests outside Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum in connection with the alleged molestation charges against JNU professor Atul Johri. Presently, The Delhi Police have arrested Atul Johri following rounds of questioning and he will be produced shortly before metropolitan magistrate Ritu Singh at the Patiala House Court. (ANI)