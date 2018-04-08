Protesting YSR Congress MP falls ill, hospitalized

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, who, among many others, was on an indefinite hunger strike over the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, was admitted to hospital after he fell ill on Sunday.

Velagapalli, along with four others MPs, tendered his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on April 6 in protest against the Centre over its failure to award special status tag to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy were the other MPs who submitted their resignations. On March 31, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that his party's MPs would quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the issue. Demanding the same, their MPs had disrupted the budget session of Parliament which led to multiple adjournments of Lok Sabha. The YSRCP was the first party to move a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the special status issue. (ANI)