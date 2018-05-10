Protests erupt in Allahabad over lawyer's dead

[India] May 10 (ANI): Protests erupted in several parts of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad city after a lower court lawyer was shot dead in a busy marketplace on Thursday.

The lawyer, Rajesh Srivastava, was killed at around 10.30 a.m. in Allahabad's Manmohan Park area while he was on his way to the office.

Meanwhile, lawyers protesting their colleague lawyer's death set a bus on fire near the District Magistrate's office in Allahabad.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)