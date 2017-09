Srinagar: Students in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts took to the streets on Tuesday to denounce attacks on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.





On Monday, similar protests were held in Tral town.





Social media sites are awash with Kashmiris expressing their anguish over the attacks on Muslims in Myanmar.





Over 4,000 Rohingya refugees are living in Jammu city after fleeing their country.