Proud of Indian Army's valour: BJP

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was all praises for the valour of the Indian Army after it announced that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan asserting that these strikes were meant to prohibit infiltrations at LoC and that it is proud of the Army.

"A very strong message has been sent to those who assist infiltration. The Indian Army has displayed the kind of valour that today we can proud of," BJP leader Sambit Patra told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiment, another saffron party leader GVL Narsimha Rao said, "We would like to compliment our Army for their action. The Pakistan posts have been giving cover fire to let terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. These strikes are meant to prohibit infiltrations at LoC and that's what the Army did. Islamabad has been shamed once again for their support to the terrorists."

Earlier this day, the Army said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan.

In support of this, the Army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Major General A.K. Narula said in a press conference here.

He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration.

Maj. Gen. Narula also said that Rocket Launchers (RL), Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Automated Grenade Launchers (AGL) and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation. He further said that as the snow in the Valley melts and the blockage on the passes opens, increase in infiltration will be expected.

"The Indian Army proactively dominates the LoC; we want peace and tranquility in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Pakistan Army, however, refuted the attacks.

In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably.

On May 14, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 13, Pakistani troops pounded civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people. (ANI)