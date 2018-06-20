Proud of the reasons BJP quit alliance: PDP

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday came out in the open stating that the party is ready to sacrifice the government a thousand times if it can safeguard the interests of the people of Kashmir and save them from tyrannical times.

In a statement issued from the party head office, PDP's Srinagar District President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam said the reasons that the BJP gave for pulling out of the support from the PDP are worth hailing and that the party feels proud of the reasons.

"The reasons are demands made by Mehbooba Mufti for talks with Pakistan and separatists, withdrawal of the cases against the stone pelters, implementation of the ceasefire on ground and measures to be taken for successful dialogue and reconciliation," Alam said.

The PDP leader maintained that the narrative being adopted by the Government of India over pulling out the support is in itself an endorsement of the fact that the PDP government strove for the safety of the people of the state and kept pleading for the extension of the ceasefire so that the people bearing the brunt of hostilities, bloodshed and mayhem could heave a sigh of relief.

"The reasons that were behind the fall of this government are our remarkable achievements and we feel proud about them and want to reiterate that we will keep our fight for the people of Kashmir going with all zeal and all zest.

"Come what may, we will not barter our principles and the people of the state are witness to the fact that the chief minister didn't compromise on her stand and always stood for peace, reconciliation and amnesty,' Alam said.

The PDP leader added that history is repeating itself in the state and the last time a similar incident was witnessed on August 9, 1953 when the people's government was toppled by New Delhi.

"Let those who are holding confabulations against the special status of the state become aware that the PDP isn't going to succumb to any pressure and it will keep fighting for people, their dignity and honour with strong will and courage," Alam said.