Provide details of people declared foreigners, deported: SC to Assam govt

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Assam government to provide details of the number of people declared foreigners and deported in the last 10 years.

The apex court asked the state government to provide data stating the period for which these foreign inmates have been sent to detention centres in Assam.

The court also sought details on the number of people deported after being declared as foreigners by the tribunals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has now posted the matter for hearing on February 19.

Activist Harsh Mander had filed the PIL seeking direction to the authorities to ensure humane treatment of those detained in the detention centres in Assam. The top court had extended the last date of filing claims and objections on the inclusion of names in the draft National Register of Citizen (NRC) from December 15 to December 31, 2018. NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated only for Assam to weed out illegal immigrants. (ANI)