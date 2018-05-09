PSEB 10th result 2018 declared: How to check results

Pathankot: The Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 today i.e. May 9. The Punjab School Education Board PSEB announced the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in.

: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in

: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018

: Click on the link PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.

: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018

Last year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.