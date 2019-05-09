'Pseudo-nationalist' will never understand sacrifices of Rajiv Gandhi: Ahmed Patel

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, "Bhrashtachari number 1" (corrupt number 1), senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said those who are 'pseudo-nationalist' and 'do politics of dividing people' will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifices.

"Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation," tweeted Patel.

In a veiled reference, Patel also termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "pseudo nationalist." He said: "India will not forgive such people who have insulted, hurt and abused our martyrs. History is going to record the name of this pseudo nationalist in black ink for all his sins against the nation."

On Saturday, Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh said, the life of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.' "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said. He was apparently referring to the Bofors scam, which dates back to 1980s and 1990s, in which Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors. The scam led to the removal of Congress party from power. Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. (ANI)