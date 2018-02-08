PU shines in Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2018

[India] Feb 8 (ANI): The Punjab University (PU) has excelled in the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2018.

The rankings, released on Tuesday, have put the PU at top position in History, Geography, Arts, Performing Arts and Design, and Medicine and Dentistry across India.

While the Indian Institute of Science (IIS) has retained its top position, the PU has leaped on to the 10th position in the country.

The PU has topped in geography in the subject rankings. Delhi University has secured second position and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in the ranking for geography.

In Geography, the PU emerges at the top in overall score followed by the University of Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Associate Professor Dr Simrit Kahlon, Chairperson, Department of Geography, PU is elated as the hard work of the faculty members got recognition at the national level. She gives credit of the accolade to senior faculty members, who have spent a number of years here. "It is one of the oldest Geography departments of the country. We have a long history. We get special grant because of good research under the Centre of Advanced Studies (CAS)," Dr Kahlon said. In History, the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2018 gave the PU number one position. Jadavpur University, West Bengal, and the University of Delhi are at second and third position respectively. In Art, Performing Arts and Design too, the PU is again at top followed by Jadavpur University and Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. In Communication Studies, the PU is at the second place while Tezpur University has topped. The University of Delhi is at the third spot. (ANI)