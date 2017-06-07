Public grievance redressing programme 'Prayas' completes four years in J&K

& Kashmir) [India] June 7, (ANI) : The Jammu and Kashmir government's phone-in programme for redressing public grievances "Prayas" has completed four years .

Under this programme, district officials take calls from public every Wednesday from 10a.m. to 11a.m. on a dedicated helpline number and register their complaints.

The primary objective of the programme is to address the public grievances without delay. Prayas supports the Prime Minister Modi's Digital India programme to connect people digitally with the government.

"The district administration is committed to work in an accessible, transparent and accountable way so that public delivery can be given without fuss or delay", said Dr Bharat Bhushan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kathua District. "Prayas has connected us with the government and our issues are solved on the spot", said a of the resident of Kathua. Dr. Bhushan revealed that so far 2818 complaints had been registered through telephone from different parts of the district and 1950 complaints required immediate redressal. (ANI)