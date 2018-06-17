Public health a priority at NITI Aayog meeting

[India], June 17 (ANI): Public health was a key area of focus at the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting held earlier in the day.

Discussions took place on two major health-related policies, namely Ayushmaan Bharat and Mission Indradhanush, both of which cater to better health facilities for the people.

The National Health Protection Scheme, which aims to provide healthcare facilities for poor and vulnerable families, will open 1.5 lakh health and welfare centers.

Meanwhile, Mission Indradhanush aims to immunise all children under the age of 2 years, as well as all pregnant women, against seven vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a press conference held post the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the states will merge their healthcare policies in the scheme. "Most states have said that they will merge their policies with Ayushman Bharat. 20 states have already signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding)," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target for India to be Tuberculosis (TB) free by 2025. He also urged states to focus on developing aspirational blocks. The Prime Minister has also given a target of covering 45,000 villages under the Gram Swaraj Yojana by August 15. Gram Swaraj Yojana currently covers 17,000 villages out of a total of 65,000. The scheme constitutes of seven welfare programmes namely; Saubhagya, Ujjwal, Ujala, Jan Dhan, Jeevan Jyoti, Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush. (ANI)