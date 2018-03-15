Public representatives are compelled to save criminals: Nand Kumar Chouhan

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh Chief Nand Kumar Chouhan courted a controversy by saying that public representatives are compelled to save criminals.

The BJP leader, while addressing a public rally in Burhanpur, said, "Even a criminal, after committing a crime, expects relief from his public representative and we are also compelled to call up Police and say that the person has done this but spare him."

Recently there were reports, post the debacle of Supreme Court in Mungaoli and Kolaras by-polls, state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan might quit the party and the post. He was reportedly kept away from the meeting held to discuss party's nominees for the impending Rajya Sabha polls and the election strategy. (ANI)