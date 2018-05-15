Publish amendments in Delhi Master Plan in newspapers: SC to Centre

[India], May 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to publish the proposed amendments in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 in newspapers and media in English and Hindi, for seeking objection from the general public.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, directed the Centre to give 15 days to the Delhi residents for filing their plea against the proposed amendments.

In a move to provide relief to the traders association of Delhi, the apex court had earlier in March ordered a stay on the proposed changes to the Delhi Master Plan.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had proposed to increase the Floor Area Ration (FAR) for the commercial establishments to protect the traders from the on-going sealing drive in Delhi. The sealing drive of the commercial establishments flouting provisions of the 2021 master plan began on January 7 in Khan Market on the orders of the top court-appointed monitoring committee. According to the master plan, traders using properties for mixed purposes, have to pay a one-time conversion charge at the rate notified by the Delhi Government. The monitoring committee had also directed the three civic bodies - South, East, and North Delhi to identify such residential buildings where stilt parking is illegally being used for commercial activities. (ANI)