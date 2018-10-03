Puducherry: AIADMK MLA, Kiran Bedi engage in verbal spat

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): A verbal spat broke out on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA A. Anbalagan at a government function on Tuesday, reportedly over the duration of the MLA's speech at the function.

In a video of the function, Bedi and Anbalagan were seen arguing loudly on stage, as a result of which ministers present in the dais tried to intervene and pacify Anbalagan.

Bedi was seen telling Anbalagan "Please do not spoil our function. We have worked hard for this." She also asked the AIADMK MLA to exit the stage, to which the MLA was heard saying "You get out".

Speaking to the media post the incident, Anbalagan, whose mic was reportedly switched off in between his address, accused the Governor of defaming him in his own constituency. "Puducherry functions under two governments-one is Kiran Bedi and the other is Congress. The government function was in Oupalam constituency, which is my constituency. I spoke about the real expectation from Swachh Bharat. There is no public toilet. The real issue is not addressed. I spoke the right things, but she (Bedi) switched off my mic," he said. The AIADMK lawmaker continued "I am the elected representative of the people for the fourth time. It is an insult to my people. Who is she to ask me to "go out" from my constituency's state function? Congress ministers are spineless, unable to rise. We cannot expect forgiveness from her, because her attitude is like this. But I was feeling guilty." The MLA went on to say that he will bring this issue to the notice of his top leaders. "AIADMK is a ruling party in Tamil Nadu. I will take this issue to EPS (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami). He will take further action. I can't be a slave to her. She treats everyone like this," he said. (ANI)