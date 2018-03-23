Puducherry Assembly Secy. to approach SC challenging appointment of 3 MLAs

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Puducherry Assembly Secretary K Lakshminarayanan will approach the Supreme Court against Madras High Court's order that upheld the appointment of the three MLAs of Puducherry nominated by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

The first bench of the High Court had passed a ruling saying, as per Section 14(3) of the Union Territories Act, the jurisdiction of a Union Territory lies with the Central Government and even the public does not have the right to stand against them.

The three MLAs- V. Saminathan, president of the Puducherry BJP unit, party Treasurer K.G. Shankar and educationist S. Selva Ganapathy- were nominated by the Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi in 2017.

The nominations were later challenged in the High Court by MLA Dhanalakshmi Narayan on the grounds that the appointments were done without consulting the Chief Minister of Puducherry. Earlier in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had defended herself by saying that the three MLAs were nominated and administered the oath as per the law and blamed Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for launching a misleading campaign over it. (ANI)