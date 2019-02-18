Puducherry CM seeks Centre's intervention as his protest enters day 6

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is on a sit-in protest outside Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's residence here, on Monday urged the Centre to intervene in the matter and take requisite measures to resolve the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy informed that "three members of Congress delegation will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and will inform him of the current situation prevailing in the state."

Narayanasamy is on 'dharna' along with his colleagues outside Bedi’s official residence demanding that she accord the sanction for 39 government proposals including a free rice scheme.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government on various issues, with Narayanasamy accusing her of delaying clearance to welfare schemes and bypassing the elected government. "We will tell him how the governor is trying to arm twist the elected government and is trying to throttle the democracy. She is trying to impose her will on the people of the state. We want the government of India to intervene immediately," the Puducherry Chief Minister added. (ANI)