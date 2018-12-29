Puducherry CM slams BJP for misusing CBI

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanaswamy on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while asserting that during the Congress regime, there was no meddling with the investigative agency.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayanaswamy said: "During the Congress regime, there was no interference in the investigations, in any matter. Today, the CBI is being misused by the BJP. It is very clear by the case filed by the CBI Director against the Additional CBI Director. This is a wrong interpretation that BJP is giving."

In October, the CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in an alleged bribery case. Thereafter, the central government sent him and agency director Alok Verma on leave after both traded bribery charges against each other. Stepping up their attack against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the Congress party demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly destroying the image of the investigating agency. (ANI)