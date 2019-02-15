Puducherry CM's dharna outside Kiran Bedi's residence enters day 3

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday continued his 'dharna' along with his colleagues outside Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s official residence for the third day demanding that she accord sanction for 39 government proposals including a free rice scheme.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government on various issues, with Narayanasamy accusing her of delaying clearance to welfare schemes and bypassing the elected government.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had begun a protest outside the Raj Bhawan, Bedi's official residence, alleging that she was misusing her powers and also interfering in the day-to-day activities of the government.

Protesting outside the Raj Bhawan wearing black clothes, Narayanasamy alleged that Bedi was forcing upon the law-abiding citizen's rules such as the compulsory wearing of helmets among others. (ANI)