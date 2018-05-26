Puducherry Collector issues precautionary steps for Nipah

[India] May 26(ANI): In the wake of the sudden outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala, the Collector Office, Pudducherry on Saturday issued an advisory, mentioning preventive steps to be taken in high-risk areas to check the spread of the contagious disease.

The Collector said that the advisory has been issued by the hospitals to their staff and a press release has been given to them.

The hotel staff has also been directed to inform the collector office if any guest comes from Kerala, especially from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts check-in.

Nodal officers in all medical colleges and General Hospitals have been appointed and a Red Cross team has been placed at the Railway Station to check trains. The area inspector has been designated as the health inspector. Masks have been made available and Personal protective equipment (PPE) has been checked. The Pharmacy Association has been briefed regarding masks and the correct drug usage. A Whatsapp group has also been created where all medical colleges and General Hospitals have been directed to submit a daily report. The Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) have been briefed regarding Nipah and awareness material prepared by Process Information Management System (PIMS) has been given to Document Management System (DMS) for circulation. So far, the virus has claimed 12 lives in Kerala. For those unversed, Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours. (ANI)