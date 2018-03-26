Puducherry Congress MLAs moves SC against nomination of 3 BJP MLAs

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 26, 2018 16:46 hrs

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Puducherry Congress MLAs on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who had nominated three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to the state Assembly.

The apex court will hear the matter next week.

The three BJP MLAs, V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy were nominated by Kiran Bedi last year.

The nominations were later challenged in the High Court by MLA Dhanalakshmi Narayan on the grounds that the appointments were done without consulting the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

However, the Madras High Court on March 22 upheld the appointment of three MLA, declaring the nominations to be valid. (ANI)



