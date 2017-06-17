Puducherry crisis: Not an issue of suppression of power, clarifies CM Narayanswamy

[India], June 17 (ANI): After the Puducherry Assembly passed a resolution aimed at limiting the powers of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanswamy clarified that this was not the issue of "suppression of power."

"This is not an issue of suppression of power. Some clarity is required, therefore we passed a resolution in the Assembly. The members of the Legislative Assembly wanted a resolution to be brought that the elected government should be centered. We have not passed any resolution against any individual," Chief Minister Narayanswamy told ANI.

Narayanswamy also wrote a letter to the Government of India demanding "to define powers."

"As far as the Government of India is concerned, I want a clarification and that's why, have sent a letter to them asking them to define the powers," he said.

He further added that the reason of dispute is that she called for video conferencing without the Chief Minister's knowledge.

"The reason of dispute is that she is calling the officers for video-conferencing without the knowledge of minister of the department and the Chief Minister. She wants a review meeting of the departments without the minister of department knowing it. She cannot act independently," he added.

Yesterday, the State Assembly adopted a resolution to amend the law in order to curtail the powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

Narayanasamy said the Government of India should give more power to the union territory's legislature.

Narayanasamy had last month openly challenged Bedi from the floor of the House during the Assembly proceedings. He had dared Bedi to prove her charges of "corruption and malpractices" in admission to post graduate courses in private medical colleges here. (ANI)