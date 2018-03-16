Pulled out of NDA for interests of Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his party's exit from NDA coalition would not have happened, had there been a provision of Special Category Status (SCS) in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act that bifurcated the state.

"The bifurcation promises are not yet fulfilled. Had special status been included in the Act in the Lok Sabha then, this situation would have not arisen," Naidu said in the state Assembly.

In a formal announcement of TDP's exit from the NDA, Naidu said, "I took the decision, not for selfish reasons, but for the interests of Andhra Pradesh. For four years, I made all efforts, went to Delhi 29 times, asked many times. This was centre's last budget and there was no mention of Andhra Pradesh, we had to pull our ministers out of cabinet."

Naidu said that he also gave a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently "but nothing materialized."

The Chief Minister also lambasted Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who denied the TDP's demand for more funds contending that "sentiment cannot increase quantum of funds."

"What a reckless statement. Telangana was carved for sentiment. Sentiments are very powerful. Even now you are doing injustice," Naidu said.

Naidu concluded on a hopeful note for the future of TDP, "TDP has survived many crises and we can sail through this situation."

The prolonged tension between the allies over the TDP-led state government's demand for 'Special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, finally concluded with Naidu deciding to pull the party out of the NDA coalition.

The demands arose when Telangana was scooped out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, under the Congress-led UPA government, and suffered a considerable reduction in revenue.

The BJP had promised to grant Special Category status to the state, in the 2014 General elections, and later forged an alliance with TDP in the state. (ANI)