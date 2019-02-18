Pulwama: 2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Pinglan area of Pulwama district on Monday.

Security forces recovered an AK-47 and a pistol from the site.

The encounter comes four days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack orchestrated by the JeM - a Pakistan-based terror outfit- in Awantipora area of Pulwama.

Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major, were also killed in the encounter that broke out earlier today.

Identities of the two terrorists are being ascertained, and a search operation is being conducted. In the wake of the encounter, police in Pulwama appealed to locals to leave the encounter site. Further details are awaited. (ANI)