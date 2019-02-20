Pulwama attack: NIA officially takes charge of probe, re-registers case

[India], Feb 20: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday officially took over the Pulwama terror attack for further probe and re-registered the case.

After a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, the NIA had registered an FIR against unknown people in connection with the case.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a deadly terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14.

A day after the attack, an NIA team, along with explosives and forensic experts, collected materials required for forensic evaluation of the attack at the spot. Considering the status of the scene of the crime, the team continued with the sifting of the material on Saturday as well. On February 18, the suspected mastermind of the terror attack, Kamran alias Ghazi, was gunned down in a fierce encounter. (ANI)