Pulwama attack: 'Befitting reply' won't bring back lost lives, says Kumaraswamy

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): At a time when the Centre has vowed to give a 'befitting response' to those who orchestrated the Pulwama terror attack, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is of the view that a 'befitting reply' is not the solution.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said giving a 'befitting reply' to the perpetrators will not bring back those who lost their lives in the dastardly attack, adding that the right thing to do would be to create a conducive atmosphere in the Valley.

"It is not a matter of attack or counter attack. The unabated terror activities in that region (Jammu and Kashmir) has only claimed the lives of innocent people. You cannot bring those lives back by giving a 'befitting reply'. A solution is to create a conducive atmosphere in the region and it is the Centre's responsibility (to do it). This is my opinion," he said. When asked whether Pakistan should be declared a terror state, Kumaraswamy said the government has to primarily take steps to ensure such an atmosphere doesn't arise in the future. "We have to first solve crisis emanating out of terrorism in our country," he noted. As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the gruesome attack that took place in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. Four days after the attack, an encounter that took place in Pulwama between security forces and terrorists resulted in the death of four Indian Army personnel, including an Army Major, as well as three JeM terrorists including Kamran, the suspected mastermind of the carnage. Sources said that Kamran, a close aide of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was sent to Kashmir to boost militancy and took over as JeM's 'operational commander' after the security forces killed Mufti Waqas in an encounter in February last year. (ANI)