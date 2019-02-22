Pulwama attack: Congress accuses PM Modi of 'insensitivity'

[India], 22Feb (ANI): Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "insensitivity" for not condemning the ghastly Pulwama attack in his Rudrapur rally address via mobile phone, despite the fact that the deadly incident had already taken place.

“The attack happened at 3:10 pm and the Prime Minister was addressing a rally at 5:15 pm. Was the Prime Minister not aware of the attack? If he was aware of the attack, why didn’t he condemn it while addressing the rally? Why he didn’t urge the people to pay respect to the martyrs?” said Congress spokesman Manish Tiwari at a press conference here.

"If the Prime Minister knew about the attack and yet chose not to condemn it during the rally, it shows his gross insensitivity,” Tiwari added. Reacting on BJP's allegations holding Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for the Kashmir problem, Tiwari alleged that the situation in the Valley has worsened due to BJP and its opportunistic alliance with the PDP. Responding to BJP president Amit Shah, Tiwari said: "Rahul Gandhi is not the Prime Minister of India. The Prime Minister of India, unfortunately, still is Narendra Modi and so the buck stops at him. It is for him to reply.” He also said that his party "needs no lessons on nationalism from the BJP." Amit Shah had questioned what was Rahul Gandhi doing after the attack? After the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that they will support the government, whatever action it will take against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. (ANI)