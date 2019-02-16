Pulwama attack: Curfew to continue tonight, says Jammu DC

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): District Collector of Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said that the curfew would remain in force on Saturday night, and would be reviewed on Sunday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said: "Curfew will continue on Saturday night. Precautionary measures have been taken so that no violence takes place."

"There were no reports of violation of curfew in the day, except some little disturbances. We will decide on Sunday morning whether to continue with curfew or not, after assessing the ground situation.”

Curfew was imposed in Jammu after scores of people took to the streets and blocked Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Friday to protest against the deadly terror attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed in Jammu, while data services in various districts of the state have been suspended in the wake of protests by locals. The CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by Islamabad, claimed the responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)