Pulwama attack: Deceased CRPF personnel's wife given job, aid by Kerala govt

[Kerala], Feb 19 (ANI): The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to give a permanent job to the wife of CRPF personnel V V Vasantha Kumar who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack.

The late personnel's wife is currently working as an assistant at the Government Veterinary University Pookode, Wayanad.

The government further extended support to Kumar's family by giving Rs 25 lakh aid - out of which Rs 15 lakh will be given to the wife, while a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the late personnel's mother.

Adding to this, the government will also bear the cost of educating the deceased personnel's children, along with building a new house for the family. The late 35-year-old was one among the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative attacked their convoy in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, on February 14. There have been wide condemnations of the ghastly attack, with the world community showing its support to India in its fight against terrorism. (ANI)