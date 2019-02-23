Pulwama attack fallout: Punjab Police set up special desk to help Kashmiris

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): In order to ensure the safety of Kashmiris aftermath the ghastly Pulwama attack, the Punjab Police on Saturday set up an exclusive desk for prompt redressal of their complaints.

The desk is accessible on the toll-free helpline number 181 of the police and will ensure prompt and effective response for Kashmiri students facing any kind of harassment or trouble in the state.

The proactive initiative is triggered by reports of persecution of Kashmiri students and others in different parts of the country following the devastating Pulwama terror attack in which as many as 40 CRPF soldiers were killed on February 14.

Following which, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced within hours of the attack that his government would ensure the full safety and security of Kashmiris in the state and would not allow them to be harassed in any way. “Kashmiris are as much a part of India as Kashmir is and abusing or harassing them for the act of ISI-backed terrorists is not only unconstitutional but also inhuman,” said the Chief Minister after reports of attacks on Kashmiri students and traders started surfacing from various states. The victims can call on 181 or send an SMS or Whatsapp message on 76961-81181. They can also fax their complaint on 0172-6626181 and e-mail it to help@181pph.com. The Punjab Police have designated DIG, Law and Order, Surjeet Singh as the nodal officer for managing the response and redressal of the complaints or grievances, pertaining to people from the Valley living in the jurisdiction of Punjab. “Any such person or student belonging to the Valley in distress can also approach the nodal officer on his mobile number 94645-00004 or office number 0172-2747767,” the official statement said. According to an official spokesperson: "The Chief Minister has directed the police department to ensure that all complaints and grievances shared by the Kashmiris in Punjab are promptly redressed. No laxity would be tolerated in this regard, he has made it clear." (ANI)