Pulwama attack: Jharkhand CM announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh, job to family of deceased soldier

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng, a soldier from the state who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Das also assured a job to the kin of the martyr.

The chief minister while paying tribute to the deceased soldiers, said, "Martyrs don't die, they attain heaven. Our government will give Rs 10 lakh and a job to the kin of Vijay Soreng, the jawaan from Jharkhand who got martyred in Pulwama."

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. (ANI)