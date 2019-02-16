Pulwama attack: Kangana demands stern action

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday condemned the deadly attack on as many as 40 security personnel in Pulwama and demanded stern action the perpetrators.

She said, "Pakistan has not only violated our nation’s security they have also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us. We need to take decisive actions or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice... Bharat is bleeding today, the killing of our sons is like a dagger in our gut; anyone who lectures about non-violence and peace at this time should be painted black, put on a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets."

Hitting out at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, who cancelled a Karachi event after the attack, Kangana said, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange -- they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face? The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies' morals in many ways, but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions... Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is." In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. (ANI)